Janelle Monáe Calls Trump Administration ‘Evil,’ Urges Police To March For ‘Black Lives Matter’

Janelle Monáe is not shying away from sharing her thoughts on U.S. President Donald Trump and police brutality.

The star of Amazon’s “Homecoming” talks with Variety for the publication’s “Power of Women” issue. Monáe, 34, does not bite her tongue when addressing the social climate in America.

“This administration, along with the president, they’re evil,” Monáe says. On the topic of police brutality, she adds, “We need more people inside these places, inside these police precincts and these buildings, to stand up. And to be marching. And to be right there with us.”

Monáe also addresses the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting people.

“Yes, we are in this together. But we’re not all going through the same experience financially,” the multi-talented entertainer notes. “My situation is a lot different than a single Black mom with five kids who just got laid off.”

Conscious of her financial stability, Monáe is donating to Local Initiative Support Corp., a non-profit organization offering a helping hand to businesses and individuals who need loans and grants.

“They are anticipated to provide close to 1,000 cash grants of up to $10,000,” she says. “Ninety-six per cent of those grants are going to women, LGBTQ, minority, and veteran-owned small businesses.”