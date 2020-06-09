Spike Lee: ‘The World Has Changed’ In The Face Of George Floyd Protests

Spike Lee is watching history repeat itself.

On Monday, the “Do The Right Thing” director was on “The Tonight Show” and spoke with Jimmy Fallon about the George Floyd protests, Black Lives Matter and the prescience of his 1989 classic.

RELATED: Spike Lee Shares What He Finds Encouraging About The Ongoing Black Lives Matter Protests

“The world has changed,” he told the host.

He also played the short film he cut together about the killings of Black men by police, which is intercut with footage from “Do The Right Thing”, in which the character Radio Raheem is choked to death by an officer.

“When I saw Eric Garner, I’m like, ‘That’s Radio Raheem based on Michael Stewart.’ And then to see our brother [George] Floyd, and I know he saw what happened to Eric Garner, so he’s seeing that in his mind as his last eight and a half are being suffocated out of him,” Lee said.

RELATED: Spike Lee: Donald Trump Will ‘Go Down In History As The Worst President Of The U.S.’

Revealing that he biked to a protest in Brooklyn over the weekend, Lee added, “Jimmy, my brother, people are there. The young white generation, my sisters and brothers, they’re out there, it’s not just Black and Brown people. I’m very, very enthusiastic that people around the world were galvanized by the horrific murder of George Floyd.”

Lee also said that he’s confident people will come out in November “and say ‘Hell no’ to Agent Orange,” voting out Donald Trump.

“This guy gets elected, the world is imperiled… things are bananas now. Bananas.”