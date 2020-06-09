Devery Jacobs Shines Spotlight On Indigenous Talent During National Indigenous History Month

Award-winning actress Devery Jacobs is highlighting Indigenous content and talent in Canada in celebration of National Indigenous History Month this June.

In partnership with MADE|NOUS, the “Cardinal” and “Blood Quantum” star is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her own personal journey, as well as the Indigenous artists who have inspired her. Fans can follow along on her Instagram account and with the hashtag #IndigenousHistoryMonth.

“My connection to my culture is of paramount importance to me, and I am committed to using my platform to uplift important Indigenous voices,” the Kanien’kehá:ka actress says in a statement.

RELATED: Jeremy Pope Says Pride Parade ‘Helped Me Stand On My Own’

Raised in the Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory in Quebec, the 26-year-old is part of a wave of young creatives who are striving for representation.

“The industry still has a long way to go, but I am a part of a young generation of Indigenous creatives in film who are relentlessly pursuing proper representation of our stories,” says Jacobs, who is currently developing her first directorial feature-length film.

ET Canada caught up with Jacobs last week to discuss National Indigenous History Month, as well as Pride Month. As a queer Indigenous woman, Jacobs tells Carlos Bustamante that real change is “within our reach” as we celebrate diverse voices while standing with the Black community.

“I don’t think anyone expected this is how 2020 would go,” she says.

RELATED: Janelle Monáe Calls Trump Administration ‘Evil,’ Urges Police To March For ‘Black Lives Matter’

“It’s really a time to reflect on our ancestors, our queer ancestors, our Afro-Indigenous ancestors, and Black allies who throughout history have stood beside us in our plight,” Jacobs says. “I think now is also our time to lend our support to the Black community.”

Look for Carlos Bustamante’s sit-down interview with Jacobs this month.