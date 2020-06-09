Bubba Wallace Calls For Removal Of Confederate Flag At NASCAR: ‘No One Should Feel Uncomfortable’

Bubba Wallace says it is time for NASCAR to join the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wallace wore a T-shirt that read “I Can’t Breath | Black Lives Matter” at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 7, 2020. In a followup with CNN‘s Don Lemon, Wallace says it is time to do away with Confederate flags on the racetracks.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags,” Wallace says. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.

“There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change. We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags.”

Wallace, 26, says he was not initially upset with the Confederate flags but changed his mind after educating himself on its history.

“We should not be able to have an argument over that,” Wallace concludes. “It is a thick line we cannot cross anymore.” To fans who disagree with him, he says they can “get back on the road where you came from.”