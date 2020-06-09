Netflix, BBC iPlayer & BritBox Remove ‘Little Britain’, ‘Come Fly With Me’ Over Use Of Blackface

Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and BritBox have removed “Little Britain” from their streaming services amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The show, which was written by and stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams, includes sketches in which certain characters wear blackface.

Lucas and Walliams’ other show “Come Fly With Me”, which features similar sketches, has also been dropped.

A BBC spokesman told Variety: “There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since ‘Little Britain’ first aired, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”

RELATED: Julianne Hough Breaks Down Speaking Of Her Past Blackface Controversy

BritBox confirmed the show was no longer available on the platform, adding it hadn’t shown “Come Fly With Me” for six months.

ET Canada has contacted Netflix for comment.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For 2000 ‘SNL’ Blackface Sketch, Jamie Foxx Defends Him

Lucas spoke out about playing Black characters back in 2017.

He told Big Issue magazine, “I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now.

“Society has moved on a lot since then and my own views have evolved. There was no bad intent there – the only thing you could accuse us of was greed. We just wanted to show off about what a diverse bunch of people we could play.”