Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s Atlanta Mansion For $20 Million

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

When one famous homeowner moves out, another one enters.

Steve Harvey has purchased Tyler Perry’s Palace of Versailles Mansion in Atlanta. The “Family Feud” host purchased the 34,688-square-foot home for $20 million.

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty
Perry actually built the home in 2007 overlooking the Chattahoochee River. He sold it for $23.5 million in 2016 to televangelist David Turner. At the time, it was the highest-priced home in the history of Atlanta – in fact, it still is.

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty
The nearly 35,000-square-foot property boasts seven bedrooms, 14 baths, a two-story library, infinity-edge swimming pool, resistance pool, tennis court atop a two-story parking garage, gym, spa, theatre, hobby house and an underground ballroom. Oh, and a helipad of course.

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty
The heavily-guarded property has a guardhouse and presidential-level security system with two gated and secured residential entrances.

Perry originally spent $40 million to build the home.

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty
