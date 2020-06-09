Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s Atlanta Mansion For $20 Million

When one famous homeowner moves out, another one enters.

Steve Harvey has purchased Tyler Perry’s Palace of Versailles Mansion in Atlanta. The “Family Feud” host purchased the 34,688-square-foot home for $20 million.

Perry actually built the home in 2007 overlooking the Chattahoochee River. He sold it for $23.5 million in 2016 to televangelist David Turner. At the time, it was the highest-priced home in the history of Atlanta – in fact, it still is.

The nearly 35,000-square-foot property boasts seven bedrooms, 14 baths, a two-story library, infinity-edge swimming pool, resistance pool, tennis court atop a two-story parking garage, gym, spa, theatre, hobby house and an underground ballroom. Oh, and a helipad of course.

The heavily-guarded property has a guardhouse and presidential-level security system with two gated and secured residential entrances.

Perry originally spent $40 million to build the home.