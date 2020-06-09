‘Supergirl’ Actress Chyler Leigh Opens Up About Her Sexuality In Emotional Public Letter

Chyler Lee is reflecting on her own sexuality.

In a blog post for the Create Change organization on Monday, the “Supergirl” actress opened up about how her character’s coming out mirrored her own personal journey.

“When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I personally felt to authentically represent Alex’s journey,” the 38-year-old wrote. “What I didn’t realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL.”

RELATED: Chyler Leigh Gets Candid About Her Struggles With Bipolar Disorder: ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’

She continued, “My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don’t exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I’m still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they’d ever witnessed. And to steal from Alex’s words, that’s because there’s some truth to what she said about me.”

Leigh also talked about how she received negative comments from “dear friends” back home in North Carolina as her character’s journey continued.

“Soon after, they began to distance themselves and eventually my family and I were outcast, marking the loss of many folks we loved,” she said. “However, after the initial sting, I don’t hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others.”

Leigh, who is married to former “7th Heaven” co-star Nathan West, added, “It’s been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can whole-heartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other. But throughout our journey we’ve learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost.”

RELATED: ‘Supergirl’ Casts First Transgender Superhero On TV

On Instagram, Leigh thanks fans for their “outpouring of love and support” after the letter was published.