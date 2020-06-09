‘Days Of Our Lives’ Judi Evans Reveals Scary COVID-19 Battle, ‘Nearly’ Had Her Legs Amputated

Judi Evans is still recovering some a scary battle with coronavirus.

According to the “Days Of Our Lives” actress’ rep, Evans has been in the hospital for 23 days after falling off her horse. While in the ER, she contracted COVID-19.

“I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital – 23 days now and counting,” her rep wrote to Facebook.

But the battle continued to get worse, after showing “mild symptoms” like fever, aches and a cough, doctors discovered blood clots in her legs, which required surgery.

“She nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions,” the post continued. “On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscience with no numbing of the area!”

Adding, “However speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi ‘ humour’ despite all these spiralling turns of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID-19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!”

Evans, who stars as Adrienne Kiriakis on the long-running soap opera, previously revealed her coronavirus diagnosis during an interview on “Good Morning America”.

“Days Of Our Lives” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.