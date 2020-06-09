Prince Philip Poses With The Queen In New Photo Released To Celebrate His 99th Birthday

Buckingham Palace has released a new photograph of Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.

Prince Philip and the Queen moved to Windsor to quarantine back in March amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The birthday picture was taken on June 2 to celebrate his milestone birthday in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle by a Press Association photographer.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while Prince Philip is wearing a Household Division tie. Photo: CP Images/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP — Photo: CP Images/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

Her Majesty wore a stunning Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch for the photo, while Philip donned a Household Division tie.

According to Hello!, Philip is set to enjoy a quiet birthday and will no doubt have numerous video calls with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the day.

“Given the panorama of experience they share, their interest in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I’m sure talking to them on the phone on video calls is a pleasure they share,” Robert Lacey, author of the biographies Monarch and Majesty, explained. “The Duke has always been the gadget man and he must revel in it in that sense.”

The Queen is also set to celebrate her official birthday this week by attending a small military ceremony held at Windsor Castle’s quadrangle. The ceremony is replacing the traditional Trooping the Colour event, on June 13, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.