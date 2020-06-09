Seth Rogen And Others Reveal Which Celebrity Death Hit Them Hardest

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Robin Williams. Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Seth Rogen and many others are taking time to mourn those who have shaped their lives.

People from all over the world took to Twitter on Tuesday to reflect on which celebrity death impacted them the most. Canada’s own Seth Rogen took part, revealing that Chris Farley’s passing was especially difficult.

Renowned graphic artist BossLogic crafted a number of beautiful designs in honour of boxing great Muhammad Ali, legendary actor Robin Williams, comic book icon Stan Lee and basketball hero Kobe Bryant.

You can view the countless entries submitted by fans below.

 

