Seth Rogen And Others Reveal Which Celebrity Death Hit Them Hardest

Seth Rogen and many others are taking time to mourn those who have shaped their lives.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Birthday With Kobe Bryant Letter

Chris Farley — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 9, 2020

People from all over the world took to Twitter on Tuesday to reflect on which celebrity death impacted them the most. Canada’s own Seth Rogen took part, revealing that Chris Farley’s passing was especially difficult.

Renowned graphic artist BossLogic crafted a number of beautiful designs in honour of boxing great Muhammad Ali, legendary actor Robin Williams, comic book icon Stan Lee and basketball hero Kobe Bryant.

RELATED: Robin Williams’ Grandson Is Learning About Him

A few that hit me the most 😔 https://t.co/G7RPHCcn0r pic.twitter.com/1iHbPLZ8TZ — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 9, 2020

You can view the countless entries submitted by fans below.

What celebrity death, in your lifetime, hit you the hardest? — Adina Howard 💋 (@B_oySix) June 9, 2020

Nipsey and Kobe. — Streets5181 (@streets5181) June 9, 2020

Another very difficult one. He held so much promise to have left us so soon. pic.twitter.com/OxcvCE2uYG — Lisa #RESIST (@lcrain412) June 9, 2020