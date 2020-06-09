Jimmie Allen Says He Pictured His Son After Seeing Death Of George Floyd: ‘Things Hit You Harder When Someone Looks Like You’

Jimmie Allen, one of the few Black voices in the country music scene, is speaking out about the death of George Floyd.

During a virtual appearance on NBC’s “Today”, Allen explains it hit him extra hard, especially being a Black man.

“Things hit you harder when someone looks like you,” he tells hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “I pictured my son, I pictured me. So, I was upset, you know?”

The country singer is using his voice to spread a message of love in response to Floyd’s death, telling the hosts, “The one thing I’ve learned is hateful words don’t welcome a listening ear.”

Adds Allen: “My job is to be persistent, patient, and have compassion. Hopefully one day we can see each other as equals.”

With the ongoing protests in the United States, the singer shared a powerful message on Instagram, writing, “It’s our job as humans to point out the negative treatment of people. It doesn’t matter if they look like us or not or if treatment of them directly affects us or not.”

Allen explains to Kotb and Hager he believes: “There’s so much out there to really give you a different perspective if you really want it. Any time you see something, put the face of someone you love on that person you see treated unjustly, and that will wake you up in a minute.”

The “Best Shot” singer also weighed in on people posting a black square on their social media profiles on Blackout Tuesday, which took place on June 2.

“The support is great, but it doesn’t mean anything if it’s empty,” explains Allen. “What’s the purpose of your black box? Are you really trying to bring awareness? When you post something, have a reason.”