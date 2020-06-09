George Floyd Remembered At Final Memorial Service In Houston, Will Be Laid To Rest Next To His Mother

Today, the world says goodbye to George Floyd.

The last in a series of memorial services for the 46-year-old Minneapolis man, who died in police custody last month, took place at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, with a burial to follow. Floyd will be laid to rest in Pearland, next to his beloved mother.

Fountain of Praise co-pastors, Pastor Remus E. Wright and Mia K. Wright, noted that the memorial would be a “homecoming” service for Floyd. “We will mourn and we will find hope,” said Mia.

The church limited the gathering to 500 people (20 percent capacity) due to concerns over the coronavirus. In addition to Floyd’s family members, several celebrities, activists and public figures attended the private funeral service, including Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, JJ Watt and Rev. Al Sharpton.

Members of the New Black Panthers were also spotted outside the church Tuesday morning, as KHOU 11’s Chris Costa reported on Twitter.

Additionally, a tweet from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office revealed that their department observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in honor of Floyd’s memory. “We join all those mourning Mr. Floyd as he is laid to rest today here in Houston,” they shared.

We observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in honor of #GeorgeFloyd's memory. We join all those mourning Mr. Floyd as he is laid to rest today here in Houston. pic.twitter.com/cyk5muVn87 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 9, 2020

Later Tuesday, the gold casket carrying Floyd will be transported to a horse-drawn carriage for the last mile to the cemetery in Pearland. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is also set to declare June 9, 2020 as George Floyd Day in the county, local news station KHOU 11 reports.

#GeorgeFloyd will travel by horse drawn carriage for last mile to cemetery in Pearland tomorrow. Floyd will be buried next to his beloved mother. These are pics of what that carriage looks like. 📸 by Vintage Horse Carriage Rides Public can watch #Floyd go by near Dawson HS pic.twitter.com/UclqMI0HNj — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) June 9, 2020

Following Floyd’s first memorial service in Minneapolis last week, ET spoke with Kevin Hart and Tyrese Gibson. Hart said their presence at the memorial was about “standing with the family.”

“[It’s] just literally letting them know that they’re not alone. We now have a job to do, which is elevate our voices, use our platforms and really push the initiative for change,” Hart shared. “So for me, it was a no-brainer just to come. More importantly, when you just look at what’s going on globally, you look at the many different voices that are now being used and people are lying to themselves.”

“You make it a point to be a part of a mission that’s for good, and I think that right now it’s not only time for change, but I think that it’s happening,” he added. “There’s a positive in every negative, and I think there’s gonna be an amazing positive coming out of this.”

Gibson shared similar sentiments, telling ET, “Unfortunately as a black man, we have been in these rooms way too many times.”

“God has given us all a platform, a stage, an influence… this pain is going to turn into a lot of benefits for a lot of people,” he expressed. “I thank God I am here. I just want to send my most sincere prayers. I just hope the family will invite Lord Jesus Christ, because only he can give them a level of security and stand with them. This all hurts.”

