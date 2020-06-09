Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Will Not Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Following Racist Actions

“Vanderpump Rules” is making changes to their lineup following new revelations about some cast members’ past racist actions.

OG SUR servers Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, will not return for the reality show’s upcoming 10th season due to their racism.

Bravo confirmed the news, issuing this statement to ET: “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’.”

The firing comes just a week after former “Vanderpump Rules” star Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member, revealed Schroeder and Doute called the police on her claiming she was the perpetrator in a news story about a Black woman drugging and robbing people. Schroeder admitted her and Doute’s actions on a now-deleted 2018 podcast.

Both Schroeder and Doute have apologized.

Meanwhile, both Boyens and Caprioni were fired for their past racist tweets that were uncovered after the most recent season premiered in January.

“Vanderpump Rules” is currently wrapping up season 9 of the hit series, with part two of their reunion airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice. Part three will continue next week.