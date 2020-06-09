Israeli Model Bar Refaeli Convicted Of Tax Evasion

Bar Refaeli and her mother, Tzipi, are in hot water with the law.

RELATED: Kevin Costner Denies ‘False’ Allegation He Hid Millions

The Israeli supermodel and Sports Illustrated alum has been sentenced to community service after being convicted of tax evasion in Israel. Refaeli, 35, and her mother were arrested in 2015 on tax fraud charges, per Times of Israel via PageSix.

Refaeli was accused of lying about her residency to avoid paying taxes on millions of dollars earned abroad, as well as receiving benefits like cars and apartments which were not legally reported.

The model signed a plea deal to perform nine months of community service. Tzipi got dealt a tougher hand and will spend 16 months in prison. Each was charged $725,000 in fines as well as $2.3 million in back taxes.

RELATED: More Money Trouble For Toni Braxton

ET Canada has reached out to Refaeli’s rep for a comment.