Katy Perry Says Harry Styles Was A ‘Complete Gentleman’ When He Learned She Was Pregnant

Harry Styles knows how to treat a pregnant woman.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1, Katy Perry shared the story of how she told Styles about her pregnancy before it was publicly announced.

“It was so funny. I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant,” the 35-year-old said. “We were having a conversation and I was like, ‘Yeah, and I’m pregnant,’ just like off the cuff, because I was like, ‘what else do you say?’”

As for how Styles reacted, Perry said, “He was so sweet. I was, like, crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he was like, ‘Here, sit in my seat.’ And I was like, ‘No! I’ll just go and sit in my own seat, which is right across the way,’ but he’s, like, a complete gentleman.”

Perry revealed in April that she and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl.