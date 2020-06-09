Steve Carell Stopped ‘The Office’ From ‘Jumping The Shark’ With Bizarre Horse Joke

“The Office” almost went over a cliff, literally, but thankfully Steve Carell was there to save it.

Show director Paul Feig opens up about one particularly wild joke that might have ruined the series in the new book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s.

In the episode in question, “Niagara”, co-written by Mindy Kaling and show runner Greg Daniels, Jim and Pam finally get married, but the festivities were intended to be interrupted by Pam’s ex Roy riding in on a horse to stop things.

“It was supposed to be that Pam and Jim are in the middle of the ceremony and Roy has been haunting around and regretting that he let her go and wanted her back,” Feig recalled, according to Collider. “When they were in the middle of the ceremony, it was supposed to be that Roy rides into the church on horseback dressed like a white knight to win her back.”

After realizing things are not to be, Roy was supposed to slink off, and eventually Dwight would get the horse and things would just get weirder from there.

Producer Randy Cordray explained, “They’re riding through the white water of the river and Dwight realizes he’s gotten too close to the edge of Niagara Falls and the horse is looking fearful and Dwight is looking fearful. Dwight finally realizes he’s gotta bail off the horse and swims safely to shore. We cut to Jim and Pam having a romantic moment on the bow of the Maid of the Mist boat, and in the background we see this white horse go tumbling over Niagara Falls, plunging 600 feet.”

The cast and crew had a table read just a week before heading to Niagara Falls to film the episode, but afterward, Carell took the producers aside to lodge a complaint about the joke involving the horse going down the Falls.

“[Steve] is a producer on the show and he has some say over the writing of the show. Steve was the first one to speak up,” Cordray said. “He said, ‘Guys, I love the episode but you can’t throw a horse over Niagara Falls.’ And Greg and Mindy [Kaling] were like, ‘Really? But it’s so funny.’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, it’s funny. I love your writing. I love all of you, but this is really an animated joke. This is a cartoon joke. This is a joke we might see on “The Simpsons.” I know many people think that “The Office” has already jumped the shark in many different ways, but let me just say, throwing a horse over Niagara Falls is really jumping the shark. I’m not in favour of this.’ And with that, he took his leave and we were left to discuss it.”

The show not only nixed the joke, but leaving out the horse from their budget allowed them to fly more of the cast out to Niagara to take part in the episode.