Kane Brown And His Family Share Adorable New Family Portraits

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae. Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Kane Brown and his family are sharing a sliver of joy in a time of extreme hardship.

The country artist and his wife, Katelyn Jae, posted their adorable fam jam photoshoot on Instagram this week. The portraits feature Brown, Jae and the couple’s daughter Kingsley, who they welcomed in October.

My babies ❤️

“My babies,” Brown appropriately captioned the photos. One of the images shows just how perfectly pudgy Kinglsey is.

Last one sorry ❤️

Brown proposed to Jae on Easter Sunday in 2017. They announced their engagement during a Philadelphia concert in April 2017. The couple tied the knot at Mint Springs Farm in Tennessee on Oct. 12, 2018. They welcomed their first child a little over one year later.

Celebs Share Aww-worthy Photos
