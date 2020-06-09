Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Vote For Change Amid Racial Injustice

Taylor Swift is urging fans to fight for change.

The singer, 30, took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the upcoming Presidential election, the Black Lives Matter movement and how fans can help put an end to the ongoing racial injustice.

“Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there. In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter,” she wrote.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shares Her Own Graduation Story During ‘Dear Class Of 2020’

Later, Swift shared an article written by former U.S. President Barack Obama: “This article written by Barack Obama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels.”

This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels. https://t.co/kwwFjaXCuC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

She added, “We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Message Aimed At Donald Trump Becomes Her Most Liked Tweet

We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard. https://t.co/4ImsKW1fQN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

Swift has only recently started using her voice in the world of politics, first using it to slam Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee by calling her “Trump in a wig” during her new Netflix documentary “Miss Americana”. Swift also urged fans to vote against Blackburn in 2018 on Instagram.

RELATED: George Floyd Remembered At Final Memorial Service In Houston, Will Be Laid To Rest Next To His Mother

The #BlackLivesMovement has been back in headlines following the death of George Floyd who was killed while in police custody.