Rachel Lindsay Calls On ‘Bachelor’ Franchise To Improve Diversity

Rachel Lindsay is offering a few ideas to “Bachelor” Nation on how to improve diversity within the franchise.

Three years after making history as the first Black “Bachelorette”, and “Bachelor”, the alum has cut ties with the franchise but left some advice on her way out.

“I ultimately decided to be the ‘Bachelorette’ because I knew this opportunity was bigger than me. I knew that I wanted to present myself to an audience that had not seen a lead of colour in this role,” Lindsay wrote to her blog. “I knew that I wanted to be a trailblazer in this franchise to diversify the lead role, to diversify the contestants trying out and casted for the show, and to diversify the audience watching this show. Well, I am sad to say that after almost four years in this franchise, we still don’t have the diversity that this show needs, and that our audience deserves.”

She continued, “Yes, more diverse contestants do appear on the show now, but is the lead truly interested and open to dating outside of their race? I think that is evident by how far their ‘journey’ takes them during each season. It is a naive expectation to believe that leads will authentically start an interracial relationship for the first time on national television. The sad reality is that people of colour become placeholders as the token person of colour to add some flavour to the second half of the season.”

So, Lindsay will remove herself from the narrative, “This is the reason that I have come to the conclusion that if changes are not made on the inside and outside of the franchise, I will dissociate myself from it.”

Lindsay also shared some ideas on how “Bachelor” Nation can improve: “Cast leads that are truly interested in dating outside of their race. Stop making excuses for the lack of diversity and take action to rectify the problem. Diversify the producers on the show to make your contestants of colour feel more comfortable, and stop creating problematic storylines for people of colour.”

Finally, Lindsay says “the franchise should make a statement acknowledging their systemic racism.”

“Bachelor” Nation has yet to respond.

Clare Crawly is the next “Bachelorette”, but filming has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.