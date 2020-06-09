Kelsey Grammer Stars Alongside WWE Alum Edge In Upcoming Heist Thriller ‘Money Plane’

Kelsey Grammer is heading out on the ultimate heist in the new trailer for “Money Plane”.

The “Frasier” alum joins Adam Copeland, a.k.a. WWE Hall Of Famer Edge, and Denise Richards in the upcoming thriller about a professional thief stopping at nothing to clear his $40 million debt.

With his family’s lief on the line, Edge’s character will embark on one final heist, robbing a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Thomas Jane Andrew Lawrence, Katrina Norman and Patrick Lamont Jr. also star.

“Money Plane” will be released in theatres, digital and VOD on July 10.