IMDb Introduces ‘Streaming Passport To Canada’ Featuring Iconic Canadian Film, TV & Stars

IMDb is offering some streaming suggestions with a distinctly Canadian flair, eh.

In its latest IMDbrief, IMDb offers a “streaming passport to Canada,” showcasing some beloved Canadian picks worth streaming.

Along with such TV series as “Schitt’s Creek” and “Letterkenny”, the passport also features comedy classic “Wayne’s World” and the big-screen debut of hosers Bob and Doug McKenzie in the “SCTV”-derived “Strange Brew”.

Also spotlighted is the first episode of Netflix’s “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner”, in which chef David Chang is joined by Seth Rogen, who provides a culinary tour of his hometown of Vancouver.

In addition, classic Canadian films “The Barbarian Invasions” and “The Decline of the American Empire” are highlighted, as are Canadian directors James Cameron, Xavier Dolan, Guy Madden, Atom Egoyan and Denis Villeneuve.