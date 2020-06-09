Anthony Mackie Kickstarts Fund For Grocery Workers Affected By COVID-19

Anthony Mackie is using his platform for good.

The “Captian America” actor is giving some financial relief for grocery store workers in New Orleans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The New Orleans native joined together with United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), the New Orleans Council on Aging (NOCOA) and Entergy New Orleans to launch the United for Grocery Workers Relief Fund to provide grocery employees throughout the city with money to put toward their utility bills.

“We often take for granted the people that are always there for us. I go to the grocery store 3-4 times a week for me and my family,” Mackie told Deadline. “Every time, I come face to face with essential workers who are providing me and so many others with one of the most important necessities, food. Now, more than ever, it is important that we express our gratitude and appreciation.”

“The more we can do to support essential workers while we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the better they are able to focus on caring for their families and the community,” adds David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “We are proud to partner with New Orleans native Anthony Mackie, United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the New Orleans Council on Aging in supporting grocery workers who remain committed to ensuring residents of New Orleans have access to fresh and nutritious food.”

The fund will help the essential workers all year round, not just during the pandemic.

The application is available for New Orleans-based shops and employees.