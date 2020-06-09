Ne-Yo Performs Emotional Rendition Of ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday’ At George Floyd’s Houston Funeral

Ne-Yo joined the thousands of mourners honouring the life of George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday.

During the funeral ceremony at the Fountain of Grace Church, the singer performed an emotional rendition of the Boyz II Men classic “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye To Yesterday”.

Ne-Yo held back tears during his performance, even pausing briefly.

Before singing the tribute, Ne-Yo spoke to the crowd, revealing he sent “much love and strength” to Floyd’s family after his death, as well as to “anybody that’s been lost.”

“Fifty states are protesting at the same time,” he said. “This man changed the world, changed the world for better.”

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum, Kim Burrell, J.J. Watt, Dray Tate, Floyd Mayweather and Kathy Taylor were also in attendance on Tuesday.

Floyd died last month while in police custody and his death sparked outrage across the world, prompting Black Lives Matter protests.