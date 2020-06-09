Anna Kendrick Recalls The Rainy Weather Made Filming ‘Twilight’ Feel Like A ‘Trauma Event’

It’s been more than a decade since Anna Kendrick first appeared in “Twilight”, playing Jessica Stanley, friend of Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan.

Her role in the wildly popular film series helped propel her career to the next level, but looking back she now recalls the experience of shooting the film to be miserable.

In a new video for Vanity Fair, the “Pitch Perfect” star breaks down some of her more memorable roles, and doesn’t exactly have fond memories of filming the vampire drama in rainy Portland, Oregon.

“The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,'” she said. “Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

When she returned to film the sequel, “Twilight: New Moon”, she admitted that, “for whatever reason, the weather wasn’t quite as intense. And that sort of where we all got the know each other a little bit better. I was shooting ‘Up In the Air’ by the time that we were making that second movie. So they rearranged a lot of scheduling stuff. Because it would’ve been a real d**k move, but you know, they had the right to stop me from doing ‘Up In the Air’. So shoutout to those guys.”