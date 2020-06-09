‘Cops’ Cancelled In The Wake Of Black Lives Matter Protests

“Bad boys, bad boys, what you gonna do, what you gonna do when they cancel you?”

Feel free to substitute those lyrics for the iconic theme song from “Cops”, which has been shown the door by the Paramount Network after 32 seasons.

Last week, the trailblazing reality show that followed actual police officers responding to calls was pulled from the schedule of the Paramount Network in the wake of worldwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

A few days later, not only is the show gone, but it’s now gone for good.

“‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to ET Canada.

“Cops” was cancelled by Fox in 2013 after 25 seasons and was quickly picked up by Spike TV shortly after; when Spike was rebranded as the Paramount Network in 2018, “Cops” remained on the lineup.

The show’s 33rd season was scheduled to debut on Monday, June 7; according to The Hollywood Reporter, the network hasn’t aired an episode of “Cops” since June 1 as Black Lives Matter marches continue worldwide, protesting police brutality.

Along with “Cops”, A&E’s similar reality show “Live PD” has also been yanked from the schedule, with a source telling THR that it’s “unlikely” that new episodes scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will air.