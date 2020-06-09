Michael Jordan Reels In a 442-Pound Marlin During Sport-Fishing Tournament

Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan has gone fishing — and reeled in a whopper.

The NBA great has been participating in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in his native North Carolina, and his yacht, Catch 23, caught a massive marlin weighing in at 442.3 pounds on Tuesday.

“I’m always looking for an excuse to be back in North Carolina,” Jordan told Big Rock TV, as reported by 247 Sports. “It is a chance to come back home. I love coming back home.”

While Jordan’s fish was big, it wasn’t big enough to win any of the $3.3 million in prize money offered by the tourney.

According to ESPN, Catch 23‘s marlin was only the sixth-heaviest marlin caught so far during this year’s tournament.

Excitement was in the AIR when Michael Jordan’s CATCH 23 backed in with their 442.3-pound blue marlin! 🎣🏀 Posted by The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Jordan, ever the competitor, said he wanted return to reel in something even larger.

“I’d love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” the Charlotte Hornets owner declared in an interview.