‘America’s Got Talent’: 13-Year-Old Contortionist Emerald Gordon Wulf Wows Judges With Spine-Bending Act

Viewers of “America’s Got Talent” have seen their fair share of contortionist acts over the years, but it’s a safe bet that they’ve never seen anyone like Emerald Gordon Wulf.

The 13-year-old performer made her “AGT” debut on Tuesday’s episode, and managed to pull off the tricky balancing act of utterly dazzling the judges while also simultaneously freaking them out.

It all began with stagehands pushing a bedroom dresser onstage, with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum all struggling to make sense of what was going on.

As the judges looked at each other with confusion, suddenly the door of one of the dresser’s cabinets opened — revealing Wulf, her body literally folded in half with a huge grin on her face.

As the judges’ eyes pop out of her head, she unfolded herself and popped out of the cabinet and onto the stage before hopping atop the dresser and demonstrating some spine-twisting moves made jaws drop — and also earned her a standing ovation.

Viewers will find out how the judges voted in Tuesday’s edition of “AGT”.