Selena Gomez-Produced ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ To Make Theatrical Debut In July

Theatres will be reopening next month, and the first wide release of the summer will be “The Broken Hearts Gallery”.

Produced by Selena Gomez, the anticipated rom-com marks the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky, and stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.

“What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in?” reads the film’s synopsis. “‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ follows the always unique Lucy (Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.”

“Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience,” said Gomez in a statement.

“Now more than ever, ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good moviegoing experience this summer,” said Josh Greenstein, president of Motion Picture Group. “We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners’ anticipated reemergence, as — and when — state-by-state safety guidelines are met.”

“I am beyond thrilled Sony has defined our relationship by bringing The Broken Hearts Gallery into the world,” said Krinsky, writer and director of “The Broken Hearts Gallery”. “Getting a film made — especially your first — is like finding a soulmate: years of heartbreak and (maybe) ultimate triumph. In this moment of distance it feels good to fall in love. I can’t wait for audiences to (safely) see it in theatres.”

Look for “The Broken Hearts Gallery” to make its theatrical debut on July 10.