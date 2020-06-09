‘America’s Got Talent’: Singer Auditions With Emotional Cover Of Shawn Mendes’ ‘Mercy’

Celina Graves took to the “America’s Got Talent” stage and offered a powerful and emotional audition.

Graves, 30, revealed in the pre-taped segment that when she was attending high school, “I wasn’t like the other girls. I would take my brother’s clothes and dress like a boy, then I would go into the girl’s bathroom and girls would be like ‘Ew, why are you in here?'”

However, she explained that her father always accepted her for who she was, and advised her that, no matter what other people might tell her, to be true to herself.

As she divulged, even though she was bullied, she never allowed her voice to be silenced.

In her audition, she demonstrated that with a powerful performance of Shawn Mendes’ “Mercy”, which earned high praise from the judges and a standing ovation from the audience.

The performance can be seen in its entirety in the video above.