Canadian Singer Faouzia Says 13-Year-Old Singer’s ‘AGT’ Cover Of Her ‘Tears Of Gold’ Gave Her ‘Goosebumps’

She may only be 13 years old, but young singer Daneliya Tuleshova has a voice that belies her years.

Viewers of the James Corden-hosted worldwide talent competition “The World’s Best” earlier this year will certainly remember Tuleshova, who represented Kazakhstan and made it to the top eight.

On Tuesday, she returned to U.S. television by auditioning for “America’s Got Talent”, delivering an extraordinary cover version of “Tears of Gold” by Morrocan-born Manitoba singer Faouzia that brought the crowd to its feet.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Singer Auditions With Emotional Cover Of Shawn Mendes’ ‘Mercy’

Following the youngster’s performance, Faouzia told ET Canada: “I had goosebumps the entire time. Her voice and stage presence were AMAZING. I can’t wait to see her journey through music.”