Lizzo Slams Body Shamers, Shares Workout Video: ‘Worry About Your Own God Damn Body’

Lizzo does not have time for body shamers.

The singer shared a video on TikTok Tuesday of herself working out, telling shamers to “keep scrolling” because she had a message for anyone who had anything to say about her weight.

Lizzo said in the clip, “So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years. And it may come as a surprise to y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f**king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

She continued, “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f**king self and worry about your own God damn body?

“Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y’all need to do a f**king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

Lizzo is proud to be associated with the body-positivity movement and spoke to Rolling Stone about being “so much more” than a contributor to the current trend of celebrating people of all sizes.

“I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that [and] I have a whole career; it’s not a trend,” she shared earlier this year.