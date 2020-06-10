Sia And Maddie Ziegler Perform New Song ‘Together’ From Home

Sia is back!

On Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon introduced a special at-home performance by Sia of her new song “Together”.

For the performance, Sia was joined by longtime collaborator, dancer Maddie Ziegler.

In the performance, Sia dons a colourful wig while hanging out on a couch while Ziegler has fun all around her, dancing, tossing pancakes around, playing board games, blowing bubbles, and more.

“I love you, Jimmy,” Sia threw in at the end.