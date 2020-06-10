Sia And Maddie Ziegler Perform New Song ‘Together’ From Home

By Corey Atad.

Sia is back!

RELATED: Sia Releases ‘Together’ Music Video Starring Kate Hudson

On Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon introduced a special at-home performance by Sia of her new song “Together”.

For the performance, Sia was joined by longtime collaborator, dancer Maddie Ziegler.

RELATED: Sia Reveals She’s Adopted 2 Teenage Boys ‘Who Were Aging Out Of The Foster Care System’

In the performance, Sia dons a colourful wig while hanging out on a couch while Ziegler has fun all around her, dancing, tossing pancakes around, playing board games, blowing bubbles, and more.

“I love you, Jimmy,” Sia threw in at the end.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP