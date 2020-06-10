80-Year-Old Comedian Marty Ross Brings The House Down On ‘AGT’

Comedy knows no age limit.

On the latest “America’s Got Talent”, comedian Marty Ross took the stage and shocked the judges when he revealed he’s 80 years old.

According to SVCNews.com, Ross, who’s been nicknamed “The Wrinkled Rebel”, has been performing standup since the 1960s but only recently took it up full time.

He’s been performing at comedy venues around the U.S., including on the Las Vegas Strip.

For his “AGT” set, Ross got things started fairly light, with a joke about his age that didn’t garner many laughs.

But he quickly got the audience on his side with a joke about visiting his mother in a nursing home and being confused for one of the residents.

“The only reason I’m here tonight is because I had to get a night pass from the front desk,” he joked.

For his last joke, Ross got extra raunchy with a play on mishearing a woman who said she had a “peanut allergy.”

The joke got so raunchy it almost made Simon Cowell spit out his drink.

Ross earned a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike.