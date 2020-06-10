Anna Wintour Admits To ‘Mistakes’ And ‘Images Or Stories That Have Been Hurtful’ At ‘Vogue’ Amid ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests

Anna Wintour is speaking out amid the Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death.

The Vogue editor-in-chief sent an emotional note to her staff Thursday, which Page Six claims to have seen.

The note read, “I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger, too. I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue.”

RELATED: André Leon Talley Gives Update On His Friendship With Anna Wintour, Admits Parts Of His New Book Are ‘Probably Very Painful For Her To Read’

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators,” Wintour continued. “We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.

“It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will — and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward. I am listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to share either.

“I am proud of the content we have published on our site over these past few days but I also know that there is much more work to do. Please don’t hesitate to be in touch with me directly. I am arranging ways we can discuss these issues together candidly, but in the meantime, I welcome your thoughts or reactions.”

RELATED: Spike Lee Shares What He Finds Encouraging About The Ongoing Black Lives Matter Protests

“This is a historic and heartbreaking moment for our country and it should be a time of listening, reflection, and humility for those of us in positions of privilege and authority. It should also be a time of action and commitments. On a corporate level, work is being done to support organizations in a real way. These actions will be announced as soon as possible.”

The note comes after Bon Appétit’s editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigned Monday after a photo of him in brownface surfaced. This then sparked a debate on whether the channel paid white editors — not people of colour — for video appearances, Variety reported.

A Condé Nast rep denied this was the case but declined to comment further.