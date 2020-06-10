Tiffany Haddish Tears Up Talks About Attending The Funeral For George Floyd

Tiffany Haddish had an emotional experience at the funeral for George Floyd.

On Tuesday, the “Girls Trip” star was on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and opened up about what it was like attending Floyd’s funeral.

“I’m literally sitting back watching the world fall apart,” she said of current events. “And it feels like it needs to fall apart. Things need to fall apart and be put back together again in a way that’s fair.”

Speaking about the funeral in Minneapolis, Haddish said, “I decided to go because I was invited to be there… The thing that made me really want to be there is I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police. I have watched people be murdered in front of me.”

She continued, breaking into tears, “As a 13-year-old, or 14-year-old girl, and there was nothing I could do except yell, ‘No, no, don’t do that.’

“Being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to. All my friends who passed away, all the people I went to school with who’ve passed away or who’ve been locked up for no reason, just because they can’t afford a good lawyer… Being there was so powerful.”

Later in the interview, Meyers asked Haddish about the growing support for Black Lives Matter and other racial justice movements in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“Let’s be honest. I am so happy finally that people are seeing both sides of the coin, and that they’re out there marching and protesting,” she said. “That’s great, that’s great, but there needs to be more effective change made. There needs to be more done.”

Haddish then called on everyone to make phone calls to local politicians to incite actual change.