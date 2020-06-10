David Oyelowo Tells Oprah, ‘I Have Spent So Much Of The Last Two Weeks Crying’

Oprah Winfrey addressed racism and the Black Lives Matter protests in part 1 of the two-night special “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” Tuesday.

The media mogul explained, “Over the years of ‘The Oprah Show’, I did over 100 shows about racism,” going into detail about some of them.

“In all of those experiences, though, I don’t recall a moment quite like this one. Because we find our nation on a precipice, a true tipping point, I believe. And just like all of you for the past few weeks, I’ve been talking and Zooming with friends, and the same question keeps popping up over and over: ‘Is this the moment that will finally change our country, where people recognize systemic racism for the problem and the evil that it is?’”

“We can’t move forward without calling out that pain,” Winfrey continued. “Watching the life seep from George Floyd’s body caused a kind of universal shock and pain. For Black people everywhere, we recognized that knee on the neck.”

Among Winfrey’s guests Tuesday was “Selma” star David Oyelowo.

The actor spoke about talking to his son about racism and police brutality. He recently shared a video on Instagram addressing it.

Oyelowo said: “I posted it [the video] because I had made the mistake of thinking that things would be different for my son. I say mistake because I had watched things progress in some ways. And then the knee on the neck is so symbolic of so much. It’s something I didn’t realize that I had internalized in a way that makes it difficult for me to function. I didn’t realize how deep the wounds were. I have spent so much of the last two weeks crying.”

The star, who is now an American citizen and has lived in the U.S. for 13 years, added of following police “rules,” “Those conversations are already emasculating, to basically say, ‘Forget about justice in an interaction with police. Come home alive.’”

Ava DuVernay, Stacey Abrams, Rashad Robinson, and Nikole Hannah-Jones were also among Winfrey’s guests on the show.