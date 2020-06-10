Kelly Ripa Finally Gives Her Son Joaquin A Haircut — The Results Are ‘Aerodynamic’

Kelly Ripa might have a future as a hairstylist if her TV career ever goes sideways.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Was ‘Heckling’ Her While She Filmed A TikTok Dance

On Tuesday’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” the co-host shared the news that she had finally given her son Joaquin a haircut at home.

“I think I have a future in $500 haircuts,” Ripa joked before showing a time-lapse video of the cut. “I cut my hands in three places, I did not realize I was bleeding all over the place.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional On Son Michael’s 23rd Birthday Amid #BlackLivesMatter Protests

After the video, Joaquin joined the chat to show off his new haircut and said his mom did a “really good job.”

He added that his hair felt “much more aerodynamic now.”