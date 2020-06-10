Dancing Duo From India, Cousins Shakir & Rehan Khan, Wow ‘AGT’ Judges With Incredible Performance

A duo of dancing cousins from India impressed the “America’s Got Talent” judges on Tuesday’s episode.

Shakir Khan, 21, and his nine-year-old cousin Rehan Khan treated Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum to an epic performance to “Brother” by Kodaline, filled with splits, backflips, somersaults, and more.

“Shakir and Rehan are cousins but they’re just like real brothers,” the pair’s interpreter explained at the start of the clip.

“They look out for each other. Shakir started dancing when he was eight years old. When Rehan saw his cousin dancing, he wanted to be just like him. He begged Shakir to teach him some moves and they spend all their time dancing. It changed his world.”

“He is like my big brother,” Rehan added, to the camera. “I look up to him.”

Klum gushed after the performance, “It really is amazing how much talent is coming out of India.

“You know, V.Unbeatable won ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ and it’s amazing what you guys can do.”

Mandel added, “You guys epitomize what this show is about. It’s about family and love and acceptance and talent!”

“I thought it was spectacular,” Vergara went on. “I loved how synchronized you guys are. It was like watching a mirror and it looked beautiful.”

Cowell then said, “You are so likable. You have fantastic chemistry together. People are going to root for you!”

Find out whether they make it through to the next round in the clip above.