Netflix Spotlights Stories Of Black People With New ‘Black Lives Matter’ Collection

Netflix is doing its part to show that “Black storytelling matters.”

In the wake of widespread Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. and around the world, Netflix has introduced a curated collection of films spotlighting Black life.

RELATED: ‘Cops’ Cancelled In The Wake Of Black Lives Matter Protests

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/dN6XQmsrGK pic.twitter.com/3CIrrno6mw — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

There are more than 45 titles in the collection, which includes movies, series, and documentaries.

Among the highlights are Ava DuVernay’s doc “13th” and miniseries “When They See Us”, as well as Spike Lee’s new “Da 5 Bloods” and Kerry Washington’s play-turned-film “American Son”.

RELATED: Janelle Monáe Calls Trump Administration ‘Evil,’ Urges Police To March For ‘Black Lives Matter’

Other titles include Netflix originals “Orange Is the New Black”, “Dear White People”, and “Mudbound”, as well as titles from other studios, such as Lee’s “Malcolm X” and Best Picture winner “Moonlight”.

Netflix follows art-house streaming service Criterion Channel, which last week introduced a curated selection of classic and contemporary films by Black filmmakers or about Black life.