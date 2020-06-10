Karamo Brown Of ‘Queer Eye’: ‘Most People Don’t Even Realize That They’re Grieving’

Karamo Brown says the globe is grieving right now, even if it doesn’t quite realize it.

2020 has been a lot. The killing of George Floyd, the COVID-19 pandemic, swarms of locusts and murder hornets, airliner crashes in Iran and Pakistan, bushfires in Australia, and the untimely death of Kobe Bryant. These are just some of the upsetting headlines from the last six months.

The cast of “Queer Eye” appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. Brown serves as the “Queer Eye” culture guru and often takes on a counselling role for the program’s subjects.

“Most people don’t even realize that they’re grieving right now,” he told Fallon. “They’re experiencing [a] severe loss. Like what people don’t realize, even when the pandemic was happening, you are grieving the loss of financial stability, of our regular schedules.

“You have to go through a process of acknowledging it and starting to heal from it. That’s happening again, it’s now compounded also with the fact that Black Lives Matter movement is happening — people are waking up and they’re going through so much loss and everyone is screaming out for, ‘I need change. I need things to be different.'”

Brown stressed the importance of taking breaks and recharging so that people are better equipped to continue the marathon against injustices.

“A lot of people have been like, how are you gonna promote a show during this time, where everyone is worried about a pandemic and also is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Brown, the only Black cast member.

“I think what is beautiful is that people get to take a break, a mental and emotional break,” he explained, “which is necessary so that you can recharge and come back stronger to help other people.”

