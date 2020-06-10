A Lionel Richie Movie Musical Titled ‘All Night Long’ Is In The Works

Lionel Richie has confirmed an original movie-musical based on his songs is in the works.

Richie shared a link to the Variety article announcing the news on Twitter, adding “Big things” were coming soon.

Big things in the works! 😎 https://t.co/PAYKrTUJDO — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) June 9, 2020

The upcoming project is named after Richie’s 1983 song, “All Night Long”, and will feature some of his greatest hits.

The live-action musical is in the “early stages of development with a theatrical release in mind,” sources told Variety.

Richie and his manager Bruce Eskowitz are thought to be producing the project alongside Cavalry Media executives Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano.

Screenwriter Pete Chiarelli has already started working on the script, insiders confirmed.

It’s thought the film will be similar to “Mamma Mia!” in that it will have a narrative and not be a biopic.