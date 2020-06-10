Margo Price Releases Intimate ‘Letting Me Down’ Music Video, Talks New Album

Margo Price’s new song “Letting Me Down” and upcoming album That’s How Rumors Get Started take on new meaning in a COVID-19 world.

Price, 37, told CMT about her new music video, upcoming album, and its continued evolution despite being recorded before the pandemic.

“I started trying to paint my masterpiece so I could warn myself of what was ahead. Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does,” Price said. “The words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight.

“I’ve been manic, heartbroken for the world, heartbroken for the country, heartbroken from being heartbroken again and again,” she added. “This album is a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time. It’s not political but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it.”

The music video for “Letting Me Down” premiered on Wednesday. That’s How Rumors Get Started drops July 10.