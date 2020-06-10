‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Graham McTavish Announce New Travel Docuseries ‘Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’

“Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are heading on a new adventure.

Starz has released the new trailer for the pair’s upcoming eight-part travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham”.

The actors will explore Scotland in the series, delving into its culture and history, as seen in the new teaser.

They’ll also be visiting certain areas, which “Outlander” fans will most definitely recognize.

Packed up the RV and got @grahammctavish a snack, join us for a fun filled road trip around Scotland @MenInKiltsSTARZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥃@STARZ pic.twitter.com/Fj4OfwfftB — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 10, 2020

Christina Davis, president, original programming of Starz, said in a statement: “The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while travelling through the heart of Scotland make ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience.

“The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends,” she added, according to Deadline.

Earlier this year, McTavish told ET Canada what fans can expect from this new adventure, see what he had to say below:

Back in February, @grahammctavish told us what fans can expect from his and @SamHeughan's newest adventure, @MenInKiltsSTARZ! Watch the trailer here — https://t.co/x2uzi7WbT8 pic.twitter.com/BNXAlNCzu1 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 10, 2020

“We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all,” added Holly Jacobs, executive vice-president, alternative and syndication programming at Sony Pictures Television.