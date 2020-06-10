Internet Roasts Tucker Carlson For Attacking Elmo Over Townhall On Racism

The Black Lives Matter movement is combating police brutality and institutionalized racism; meanwhile, Tucker Carlson is mad at Elmo.

“Sesame Street” and CNN recently teamed up to educate children with a townhall about racism. The joint presentation did not sit well with Fox News personality Carlson, who tore into everyone’s fluffy red Elmo on Monday.

Tucker Carlson attacks Elmo pic.twitter.com/KTkycca7SP — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 10, 2020

“It’s a children’s show,” Carlson scoffed. “Got that, Bobby? America is a very bad place and it’s your fault. So no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain. That’s the message and it starts very young.”

Carlson’s commentary was in response to a clip in which Elmo’s dad, Louie, explains racism to it. Let’s compare the “Sesame Street” clip to Carlson’s analysis.

“They are sad and upset, and they have every right to be Elmo. People are upset because racism is a huge problem in our country,” Louie said. “Racism is when people treat other people unfairly because of the way they look or the colour of their skin.”

“Not all streets are like Sesame Street. … What we are seeing is people saying 'enough is enough.' They want to end racism.”@Elmo’s dad Louie explains why people are protesting across the US. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/1efrMAzZ8V — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2020

“Not all streets are like Sesame Street. On Sesame Street, we all love and respect one another,” Louie added. “Across the country, people of colour, especially in the black community, are being treated unfairly because of how they look, their culture, race and who they are.”

A vocal portion of the Twitterverse was dumbfounded by Tucker’s interpretation of the townhall clip. ET Canada has reached out to Fox for comment.

Elmo on his way to Tucker Carlson's house pic.twitter.com/N79hWzmrqN — MEL Magazine (@WeAreMel) June 10, 2020

Tucker Carlson is so racist he gets triggered watching puppets explain inequality https://t.co/CoHeGtrhuE — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 10, 2020

Black people: We’re angry because police keep murdering us. Tucker Carlson: I’m angry because a Muppet on a children’s show said something I disagree with. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 10, 2020

It's weird that Tucker Carlson is angry at Elmo because you'd think he'd be able to relate to the perspective of a television personality with something up their ass. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 10, 2020