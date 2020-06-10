Internet Roasts Tucker Carlson For Attacking Elmo Over Townhall On Racism

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Tucker Carlson, Elmo. Photos: AP Photo/Richard Drew, HBO
The Black Lives Matter movement is combating police brutality and institutionalized racism; meanwhile, Tucker Carlson is mad at Elmo.

“Sesame Street” and CNN recently teamed up to educate children with a townhall about racism. The joint presentation did not sit well with Fox News personality Carlson, who tore into everyone’s fluffy red Elmo on Monday.

“It’s a children’s show,” Carlson scoffed. “Got that, Bobby? America is a very bad place and it’s your fault. So no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain. That’s the message and it starts very young.”

Carlson’s commentary was in response to a clip in which Elmo’s dad, Louie, explains racism to it. Let’s compare the “Sesame Street” clip to Carlson’s analysis.

“They are sad and upset, and they have every right to be Elmo. People are upset because racism is a huge problem in our country,” Louie said. “Racism is when people treat other people unfairly because of the way they look or the colour of their skin.”

“Not all streets are like Sesame Street. On Sesame Street, we all love and respect one another,” Louie added. “Across the country, people of colour, especially in the black community, are being treated unfairly because of how they look, their culture, race and who they are.”

A vocal portion of the Twitterverse was dumbfounded by Tucker’s interpretation of the townhall clip. ET Canada has reached out to Fox for comment.

