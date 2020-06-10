J.K. Rowling Reveals Sexual Assault As Reason Behind Her Comments On Trans People, Worrying That By Opening Bathrooms: ‘You Open The Door To Any And All Men Who Wish To Come Inside’

J.K. Rowling is speaking out after being roundly criticized for recent comments about trans people.

In a lengthy essay posted on her personal website, the Harry Potter author defended her recent tweets denigrating the trans community.

Rowling, in the essay, explained how she came to be interested in trans issues, and then discussed for the first time her “first violent marriage,” and revealed that she is “a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor.”

“I’m mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces,” she wrote in the essay.

“So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe,” she said. “When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth.”

Following her initial tweets, Rowling received a lot of backlash, including from “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, who said in a statement, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

He added, “To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”

“Fantastic Beasts” star Eddie Redmayne also issued a statement to Variety, saying, “As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

On Twitter, Rowling’s essay garnered a lot of pushback, with some accusing the author of using her sexual assault to forward transphobia.

J.K. Rowling is using her experiences with DV and sexual assault to justify transphobia? Not only does that undermine survivors everywhere, but it advances hate. This is a problem. She is a problem. https://t.co/k5HANdLxqp — Staying in the Game (@AdrienneLaw) June 10, 2020

JK ROWLING IS USING BEING A SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVOR TO DEFEND HER TRANSPHOBIA!? 1) Sexual assault is devastating and everyone deals with it differently, but it doesn’t excuse transphobia. 2) This is like a toned down version of Kevin Spacey being like “I’m gay!” — Chelsea Stone (@mschelseastone) June 10, 2020

I think if your experience of sexual violence gives you solidarity with women before it gives you solidarity with victims you are a misogynist. — Leah (@9BillionTigers) June 10, 2020

One of the most sickening things about jk rowling's statement is that she used trauma/sexual assault to justify oppressing trans people. Truly disgusted. — Strangers in a dream, made of shooting stars ☁️💫 (@LocationUnkn0wn) June 10, 2020

I guess there was part of me that hoped J.K. Rowling's tweets were a mistake & she would listen & learn. But that essay was like a veritable checklist of transphobia & misinformation. It's awful that she is using her platform for rhetorical violence against trans men & women. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) June 10, 2020

just to be clear: JK rowling is a verified monster and deserves whatever she gets after that offensive, fear mongering blog post. — jourdain (@jourdayen) June 10, 2020

So JK Rowling just tweeted an anti-trans manifesto full of debunked hateful nonsense to her 14.5 million followers. The person she runs a charity with just revealed themselves as a homophobe.

JK Rowling is not an ally. She is actively harming the LGBT community. — 🏳️‍🌈Social Justice Paladin❤️💛💙 (@koinosuke) June 10, 2020

So worried about keeping trans women out of her bathroom…JK Rowling thought she was Hermione but she was really just Moaning Myrtle — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) June 10, 2020

This is what JK Rowling thinks of trans people. She is a TERF. pic.twitter.com/iDLTAD8i4K — 💜Jenny💛 The OG Basic Bitch (@LucidlyJen) June 10, 2020