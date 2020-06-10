Kate Middleton Encourages The UK To Continue Sending In Submissions For ‘Hold Still’ Project

By Aynslee Darmon.

Kate Middleton. Photo: CPImages
Kate Middleton is loving the submissions for her “Hold Still” photography initiative and wants to see more.

The project, launched by the Duchess of Cambridge and the National Portrait Gallery, hopes to see some of the United Kingdom’s portraits of lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Middleton wants to see submissions full of spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings.

“Hold Still” focuses on three core themes, “Helpers And Heroes”, “Your New Normal” and “Acts Of Kindness.”

And in a sweet video message, the royal says she is ready to see some more photos.

“There have been so many amazing entries to Hold Still over the last few weeks,” Middleton said in the clip. “From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others.”

Adding, “But it isn’t too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic.”

‘2 Sleeping Colleagues Unmasked’ by Jane Roe
Band Practice At A Distance’ by Becky Wickes
‘We Are The Future’ by Daisy Valencia
After naming a winner, 100 of the shortlisted portraits will be featured in a virtual gallery. Over 12,000 images have already been submitted to the project.

“Hold Still” is taking submissions until June 18.

