Eva Amurri Opens Up About Decision To Wean Son Mateo Off Breastfeeding At 3 Months Old

Eva Amurri is opening up about breastfeeding and motherhood in a candid new post.

The 35-year-old spoke about how she’s weaning her son Mateo Antoni, who turns 3-months-old on Saturday, off of breastfeeding and “transitioning him to formula” in a blog post Tuesday.

Amurri, who welcomed the little one with ex-husband Kyle Martino on March 13, began her post by saying: “The decision to wean is super personal for every woman and can come with a lot of emotion — especially because each woman’s decision to wean can be tied to feelings of really deep-rooted frustration, shame, sadness, relief or pressure.”

“There is no right way to feed a baby, in my opinion, and it’s taken three kids for me to solidly feel the right to that opinion.”

The actress and lifestyle blogger, who also shares son Major James, 3, and Marlowe Mae, 5, with Martino — revealed she weaned Marlowe at 4 months old due to her having “a mental-health crisis” at the time.

“I wish I had felt more of a right to my feelings and opinions as a first-time mom,” Amurri shared. “I wish I could go back to that 29-year-old woman and tell her, ‘Listen, honey. You need to do what you need to do. You need to be strong and happy to make your child strong and happy!'”

Amurri said with her third baby, “I promised myself that I would breastfeed only for as long as it felt good and positive to do so. I wouldn’t force it, I wouldn’t cry over it, dread it or curse it. I would breastfeed as a beautiful experience with my child, and then when it felt good to me, I would wean him.”

“While I have had an overwhelmingly positive experience breastfeeding this time (and really developed a nice routine!) I’ve realized that what it’s taking out of me emotionally and physically is leaving me more depleted than I’d like as a working, single mama to two other kids,” she continued.

“Luckily, I’ve been saving tons of breast milk in the freezer, and I plan to feed Mateo from that stash for a while as I slowly start to reduce feeds from my breast. He has already started taking some bottles as I begin that process, and that is going well thankfully!”

She then said, “I’ll be honest and say that I get a little teary-eyed at night these days, feeding him at bedtime from my breast and knowing that the days of feeling the sensation of him latching on me are numbered. But I also feel really empowered– that I now know myself well enough as a mom to know how I can be the best Mom possible to ALL three of my kids, and the best ally to myself and my own mental health.”

