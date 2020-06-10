Iggy Azalea Welcomes A Baby Boy

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Iggy Azalea. Photo: Annegret Hilse / Sven Simon/DPA via ZUMA Press
Iggy Azalea. Photo: Annegret Hilse / Sven Simon/DPA via ZUMA Press

Iggy Azalea is a new mom.

Azalea, 30, announced on June 10 that she is the proud mama of a baby boy. Her pregnancy was previously rumoured and she did not clarify when she gave birth.

RELATED: Grimes And Elon Musk Have Updated Their Baby’s Name

“I have a son,” the “Fancy” rapper wrote on her Instagram Story. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“I want to make his life private,” she continued. “But wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

RELATED: Ashlee Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump

Back in April, Azalea took to Twitter to deny rumours that she and rapper Playboi Carti were expecting: “It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages.”

Click to View Gallery

Hollywood’s Baby Boom Continues
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP