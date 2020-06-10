Iggy Azalea Welcomes A Baby Boy

Iggy Azalea is a new mom.

Azalea, 30, announced on June 10 that she is the proud mama of a baby boy. Her pregnancy was previously rumoured and she did not clarify when she gave birth.

“I have a son,” the “Fancy” rapper wrote on her Instagram Story. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

Iggy Azalea confirms she has a son pic.twitter.com/fzcQVlCxNt — SOHH (@sohh) June 10, 2020

“I want to make his life private,” she continued. “But wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Back in April, Azalea took to Twitter to deny rumours that she and rapper Playboi Carti were expecting: “It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages.”