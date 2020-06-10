Buckingham Palace Reveals The Queen’s Trooping The Colour Ceremony Cancelled This Year Amid Pandemic

Buckingham Palace is making some changes to their usual celebration honouring the Queen’s birthday.

In place of the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony, officials confirm that a mini celebration will take place inside the grounds at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been social distancing since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Palace says, “The Queen will view a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark Her Majesty’s official birthday on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The ceremony will be executed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are currently on guard at Windsor Castle, and feature music performed by a band of the Household Division.”

The official statement continued, “Upon Her Majesty’s arrival in the Quadrangle, The Queen will be greeted by a Royal Salute. A series of military drills will then be carried out as the band plays, and the ceremony will conclude with a second salute before The Queen’s departure.”

It’s been an annual tradition for royal supporters from all over the United Kingdom to come out annually for the Trooping The Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, with the entire royal family standing on Buckingham Palace’s balcony watching a large parade and a flyover at Buckingham Palace.

While this year’s ceremony will be private, live footage will be shared at a later time.

The palace encourages fans to not come to the ceremony as they will not be able to see anything from outside the grounds.

Her Majesty actually turned 94 on April 21.