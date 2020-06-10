Matthew McConaughey Sits Down For ‘Uncomfortable Conversation’ About Race With Former NFL Star Emmanuel Acho

Matthew McConaughey is getting candid on issues of race.

On the latest episode of former NFL star Emmanuel Acho’s web series “Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man”, the actor sits down to discuss racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m here to have a conversation hopefully promote more conversation and with the end goal being that we take the time we are now in to constructively turn the page in history through some righteous and justifiable change,” McConaughey says.

“You have to acknowledge there’s a problem so that you can take more ownership for the problem,” Acho tells him. “You have to acknowledge implicit bias; you have to acknowledge that you’ll see a black man and for whatever reason, you would view them as more of a threat than the white man – probably because society told them to.”